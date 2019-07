Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of the All-Star game, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Bob Feller as one of Cleveland's Own.

Rapid Robert was an 8-time All-Star for the Indians.

He was tied for the most selections all-time with Lou Boudrea.

He is still the all-time franchise leader in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched and complete games.

