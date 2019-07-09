Cleveland’s four All-Stars, American League look for a win in MLB All-Star Game

Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians warms up prior to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The stage is set for baseball’s best in Cleveland Tuesday night.

The American League is going for its seventh straight win over the National League in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. The Astros’ Justin Verlander will take the mound against the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu.

The Tribe’s Carlos Santana, who competed in Monday’s Home Run Derby, will start at first base in his first Midsummer Classic.

The Indians have three more All-Stars: shortstop Francisco Lindor, reliever Brad Hand and pitcher Shane Bieber.

