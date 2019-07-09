Body of teen who drowned trying to save children at Nickel Plate Beach recovered

HURON, Ohio – The body of 18-year-old Alvin Martin was recovered Tuesday morning near the mouth off the Huron River.

Martin went under on Sunday when he was trying to rescue children who were being pulled out by strong currents.

The Huron police chief tells FOX 8 a fisherman found the body.

Huron PD has notified Martin’s family of the recovery.

“Huron PD extends our sympathy to Alvin’s family and friends and are keeping all affected by this tragedy in our thoughts,” Chief Bob Lippert said in a statement.