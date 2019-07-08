× Woman sentenced for crash that killed 4-year-old in yard

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ashtabula County woman was sentenced Monday for a crash that killed a four-year-old girl.

Back in May of 2018, authorities were called to Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road for reports that a child was struck by a vehicle in a yard.

The child was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

At the time, Cassandra Jo Webster, 26, was charged with both operating a vehicle while intoxicated and aggravated vehicular homicide. Last year, the OVI charge was dropped.

On Monday, she was sentenced on the charge of vehicular homicide. She received 180 days in jail, with 80 of those days suspended.

Webster will also have supervised probation for five years.

41.678279 -80.615149