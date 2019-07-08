Wind, waves and dangerous currents create dangerous beach conditions Monday

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Monday.

This affects Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorain counties.

A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves including rip currents and longshore currents.

These swimming risks can create life-threatening conditions even for good swimmers.

There was a Beach Hazards Statement in effect Sunday as well.

6 people had to be rescued from Lake Erie near Huron.

Another person was not found.

The Coast Guard tells FOX 8 it is now a recovery mission.

