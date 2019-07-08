Wind, waves and dangerous currents create dangerous beach conditions Monday

Posted 5:48 am, July 8, 2019, by

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Monday.

This affects Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorain counties.

A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves including rip currents and longshore currents.

These swimming risks can create life-threatening conditions even for good swimmers.

There was a Beach Hazards Statement in effect Sunday as well.

6 people had to be rescued from Lake Erie near Huron.

Another person was not found.

The Coast Guard tells FOX 8 it is now a recovery mission.

More information the warning here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.