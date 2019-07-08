VIDEO: Painesville police dashcam shows near miss for two officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Painesville police have released dashcam video showing the moment two officers were nearly hit Saturday.

Around 2 a.m., police say two officers were conducting a traffic stop on W Walnut Avenue near the Carroll Avenue intersection.

According to police, a passing vehicle hit an oncoming pickup truck.

You can see the patrol car hit head on in the video.

The officer in the patrol car was treated for minor injuries.

The other officer was not hurt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the accident investigation.

Painesville police have released the video as a reminder to slow down and wait or move over until it is safe to pass.