× Vermilion man accused of beating dog, charged with animal cruelty

**Warning: Some of the details of this story are disturbing**

VERMILION, Ohio — A man who was supposed to be dog sitting has been charged with animal cruelty.

According to a release from Vermilion police, the department was contact on June 28 by a resident who said his dog was beaten by the dog sitter on June 23. He told police he and his family had been out of town camping and someone had been watching their dogs.

The dog owner told police that a next-door neighbor contacted him and said she heard their dog named Max being struck repeatedly. The neighbor also claimed the dog sitter, identified as Brian Carrick, was intoxicated.

Police looked at in-home surveillance video and said it showed Carrick yelling at the dog for eating another dog’s food. Police said the video then showed Carrick striking Max numerous times with a wooden paddle, as the animal yelped. Police said Carrick then can be heard telling the dog “you want beat again?”

The dog owner took Max to the vet to be sure he wasn’t injured internally. The veterinarian noted that Max seemed skittish and easily frightened because of what happened.

Arrest warrants were issued for Carrick for prohibitions concerning companion animals — animal cruelty (M1) — and disorderly conduct.

Carrick was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 9.