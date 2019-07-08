University of Akron issues safety advisory following robbery near campus

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron has issued a safety advisory following a robbery that happened south of campus.
It happened Sunday around 11:25 p.m. on Katheryn Place.
According to a press release from the school, a man was approached from behind by a suspect who put his head to an object he believed was a gun.
The suspect demanded his wallet, according to the release.
The suspect ran toward downtown.
The victim was not hurt, and the campus advisory says he did not see a weapon.
If you have any information that can help, call Akron police at (330)375-2490.
41.071497 -81.511112