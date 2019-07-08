University of Akron issues safety advisory following robbery near campus

Posted 6:21 am, July 8, 2019, by

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron has issued a safety advisory following a robbery that happened south of campus.

It happened Sunday around 11:25 p.m. on Katheryn Place.

According to a press release from the school, a man was approached from behind by a suspect who put his head to an object he believed was a gun.

The suspect demanded his wallet, according to the release.

The suspect ran toward downtown.

The victim was not hurt, and the campus advisory says he did not see a weapon.

If you have any information that can help, call Akron police at (330)375-2490.

Google Map for coordinates 41.071497 by -81.511112.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.