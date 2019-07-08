University Hospitals staff helps patient attend daughter’s wedding

CLEVELAND, Ohio – University Hospitals recently hosted a wedding.

Margy Poorman, of Avon, has been hospitalized since January of this year dealing with a variety of illnesses and complications including liposarcoma, according to UH.

Margy’s daughter was afraid she wouldn’t make it to her wedding in September.

So she got married at the hospital’s chapel on July 2.

According to UH, Margy’s nurse helped do hair, makeup and even made cupcakes.

“Ensuring that Margy got to see her daughter get married was such an amazing day for everyone involved. It’s a day I’ll surely remember for the rest of my career,” Kayla Wolf said in a press release.

Congrats to the happy couple!