The 8th Annual Tequila Fest returns to Cleveland on July 13th

Our 8th year of the Tequila Fest is happening in Cleveland and this year we are moving the date for the first time in 5 years. We’ve decided we want to make our festival the biggest and best tequila and taco event in Cleveland. Join us from 4pm to 11pm at Flats East Bank overlooking the river and city of Cleveland. Over 50 tequilas to sample, food trucks, food vendors and full bar. Live music and stage. Margarita specials and other drink specials. Modelo cans will be available as they are the official beer of Tequila Fest Cleveland.

This event will bring thousands of people to the East Bank of the Flats and will be one of the biggest and best festivals of the summer.

TEQUILA SAMPLING HOURS : 5pm – 9pm

*All prices below do not include fees

$45 Early Bird (First 300 Tickets Purchased)

$50 Regular Rate (April 1 to May 30)

$55 Late Registration (June 1 to July 12)

$60 Door Price (July 13)

$125 VIP Ticket (Rare Tequilas & Food)

LIVE MUSIC

Natalie Stamper & The One Shoe Highway

Secondhand Radio

Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors

TACO TRUCKS AND STANDS

Barrio Tacos

TEQUILA SAMPLING TICKET | Includes the Following

General Admission to the Event

12 Sample Tickets ($60 + Value | Top Shelf Tequila)

Live Entertainment | Second Hand Radio & Sunking Warriors ($15 Value)

3 Tacos from Any of the Barrio Stands Vendors ($12 Value)

Souvenir T-Shirt ($15 Value)

Access to Outside Vendors and All Their Goodies

Cash Bar and Margarita Bar

VIP TICKET | Includes the Following

Everything in Regular Ticket Plus ….

Early check-in starting at 3:30pm

Tacos and Nachos in the VIP Area

Access to the VIP area and the sampling of our VIP Tequila which includes the following additional items

Herradura Seleccion Suprema ($350)

Espolan X ($100)

Avión Extra Añejo 44 ($150)

Don Julio 1942 ($140)

Patron Roca Anejo ($90)

Cantera Negra Extra Anejo ($90)

Suavecito Extra Anejo ($80)

*** All sales final. No refunds for any reason