Sunny, 80s, low humidity: All-Star forecast kicks off busy week in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Monday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the 80s.

The humidity has dropped, bringing some All-Star weather for the start of the work week.

High pressure nestles in through Tuesday, meaning we’re DRY for the All-Star Game.  Yay!  Enjoy all the great things Cleveland has to offer surrounding the event!

There are several watches and warnings in effect.

There is a BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorain counties. There is a high swimming risk due to a combination of wind, waves and dangerous currents.

There is a LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING for Erie, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

There is a FLOOD WARNING for Stark County that is still feeling the effects from rain on Sunday.

