Police: Suspect steals bulldozer, damages car and house in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are searching for a suspect who stole a bulldozer from a construction site and tried to drive it through a house.

Police say around 4 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 700 block of Inman Street.

Officers saw damage to a porch, a parked car the fenced in yard.

Residents told police a man on a bulldozer repeatedly drove it into the house before driving away.

Police say the suspect drove away in the bulldozer and abandoned it.

According to police, the bulldozer was taken from a construction site at Chittenden Street and Bittaker Street.

If you have information, call Akron police at (330)375-2490.