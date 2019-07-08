Police investigate deadly stabbing in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating a homicide involving a 54 year-old man from Akron.
According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, someone called 911 to report a stabbing.
The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died, according to a press release.
The victim has not been identified.
Police have not released any information on the incident.
41.056187 -81.536386