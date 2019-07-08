Police arrest boyfriend in deadly stabbing in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating a homicide involving a 54 year-old man from Akron.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, someone called 911 to report a stabbing.

The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he died, according to a press release.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have say the suspect is Charles Hunt, 37.

According to a press release from police, Hunt told police he stabbed the victim, who is his boyfriend, during an argument.

Hunt is charged with felonious assault and murder.

He’s been booked in the Summit County Jail.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.