Parade route: All-Star red carpet show free and open to public Tuesday

CLEVELAND- If you would like to help welcome All-Stars to town, you can head to downtown Cleveland Tuesday to be part of the red carpet show -- it's free and open to the public.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m. The parade starts at the Huntington Convention Center on Lakeside Avenue and heads south on E 9th Street to Progressive Field.

View the Red Carpet Route map here.

Fans are encouraged to join the festivities leading up to and including the red carpet show to see their favorite All-Stars along the parade route. The City of Cleveland said there is fun and entertainment for all ages with the red carpet show and outdoor Play Ball Park events.

The city also wants to remind everyone that E 9th Street will be closed starting at noon Tuesday; however, cross traffic will be allowed across E 9th until the event begins at 12:30 p.m.

**Watch the All-Star Game Tuesday night on FOX 8; continuing coverage, here**