Ohio State Highway Patrol says more than $11K found in cocaine, heroin during traffic stop

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a West Virginia man was arrested and charged after drugs were allegedly discovered during a traffic stop.

The highway patrol said, on June 26, at just before noon, troopers stopped a vehicle with West Virginia registration for following too close to another vehicle on Interstate 77 in Guernsey County.

“Criminal indicators were observed,” according to the highway patrol. At that time, a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle and the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a probable cause search revealed 90 grams of cocaine and 30 grams of heroin, worth about $11,200.

The driver, identified as Larry N. Waller, 46, of Williamson, West Virginia, was locked up in Guernsey County and charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony; possession of heroin, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.