Ohio State Highway Patrol says more than $11K found in cocaine, heroin during traffic stop

Posted 8:32 pm, July 8, 2019, by

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a West Virginia man was arrested and charged after drugs were allegedly discovered during a traffic stop.

The highway patrol said, on June 26, at just before noon, troopers stopped a vehicle with West Virginia registration for following too close to another vehicle on Interstate 77 in Guernsey County.

“Criminal indicators were observed,” according to the highway patrol. At that time, a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle and the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a probable cause search revealed 90 grams of cocaine and 30 grams of heroin, worth about $11,200.

The driver, identified as Larry N. Waller, 46, of Williamson, West Virginia, was locked up in Guernsey County and charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony; possession of heroin, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.