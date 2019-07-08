Musical performances announced for MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND- Major League Baseball on Monday announced special musical performances that will take place during the 90th MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night in Cleveland.

The MLB says recording artist MAX will perform the U.S. National Anthem, while Canadian country star Lindsay Ell will sing the Canadian Anthem.

Ell will join OneRepublic’s Drew Brown and Little River Band’s Colin Whinnery for pregame, as players are introduced.

According to a release from MLB, MAX garnered a 2019 iHeart award nomination for best new pop artist as well as a #1 song and multi-platinum certifications across the globe. Ell has traveled the world with The Band Perry and Luke Bryan.

Tuesday night’s All-Star Game airs on FOX 8.

