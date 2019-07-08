Lindor on Cookie’s battle with cancer: ‘He’s our brother and we love him’

CLEVELAND-All-Star Francisco Lindor is once again speaking out about his teammate Carlos Carrasco‘s battle with leukemia.

During a media availability on Monday, Lindor said, “What Carrasco is going through is real. We are with him. We are backing him up. He’s our brother and we love him, and I know he’s going to be fine.”

Lindor said Carrasco’s battle has made him realize you can’t take life for granted. “Cookie’s a great person… We are a team and a family; we stick together.”

Carrasco, 32, first revealed the news about his brave battle in a Dominican Republic TV interview.

On Sunday, the Indians said the starting pitcher had been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a treatable form of leukemia. The team said Carrasco has “been cleared to resume strength and conditioning workouts and throwing activity to tolerance. He is being re-evaluated regularly and there is no timetable for a return to baseball game activity.”

**Continuing coverage, here**