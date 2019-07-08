Kohl’s will accept Amazon returns at all stores without a box or label for free

Kohl’s will now accept Amazon returns at all of its stores.

According to Kohl’s, customers can return eligible items at their store without a box or label for a free return.

“The nationwide rollout of the Amazon Returns program is our single biggest initiative of the year,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “Our top strategic priority is driving traffic, and this transformational program does just that. It drives customers into our stores, and we are expecting millions to benefit from this service.”

