Carlos Carrasco wears special jersey to support All-Star teammates

CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Indians on Monday night tweeted a touching photo of pitcher Carlos Carrasco at the Home Run Derby at Progressive Field.

“If you don’t ride as hard as @ Cookie_Carrasco for those you care about, then wyd?” the Indians said.

The photo shows Cookie wearing a jersey with the names of all four of his All-Star teammates on the back.

Carrasco’s teammates have rallied around the 32-year-old following the news that he’s battling leukemia.

Carrasco says he feels positive about his prognosis and he says he expects to be back with the team at the end of July.

