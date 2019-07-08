Huron Fire reports missing 18-year-old swimmer was trying to rescue children in the water

HURON, Ohio – The Huron Fire Department reports the search will resume today to recover the body of an 18-year-old who went under the water at Nickle Plate Beach Sunday.

According to the fire department, a shore based search will get underway Monday morning and boat operations will proceed when the weather allows.

The missing teen has been identified as Alvin Martin.

Huron fire says Martin had attempted to lend aid to children in distress.

Four children and their mother were being pulled out past the swim buoys.

All but the teen were rescued.

Huron fire says 71 first responders assisted in search operations.

They report waves were up to 8 feet high at the time.

A Beach Hazard Statement was in effect in the area Sunday and is Monday as well.

That means conditions are dangerous for even good swimmers.