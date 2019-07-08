× Death of 14-year-old Jonathon Minard ruled a homicide; coroner releases cause of death

CARROLLTON, Ohio – The Carroll County Coroner has issued a cause of death for Jonathon Minard.

His body was found in a shallow grave on April 19. He had been missing since April 13.

Autopsy and toxicology tests show the cause of death of acute fentanyl intoxication.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

“Homicide, in death investigation and forensic medicine, simply means that the death was caused by the actions or omissions of another person,” Dr. Mandal B. Haas said in a press release.

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said, “While the coroner’s verdict is certainly helpful, it is not dispositive of a criminal investigation.”

He said he wants the public to know they are safe and that there are no threats to public safety.

No arrests have been made in Minard’s death.

