FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute the Cleveland Indians' all-time home run leader.

Jim Thome slugged 337 big flies over his 13 years with the Indians, almost 100 more than the next player on the list.

He also competed in a pair of Home Run Derbys, and swatted 17 homers in the 1998 event at Coors Field.

Hall of Famer Jim Thome -- one of Cleveland's Own.

