Carlos Santana excited to represent Cleveland in Home Run Derby

CLEVELAND– Carlos Santana is representing the home team in this year’s Home Run Derby.

The Cleveland Indians first baseman and first-time All-Star is the No. 7 seed in the derby. He will face the Mets’ Pete Alonso in the opening round.

“I’m excited, especially here in Cleveland. I’m going to enjoy it,” Santana said.

Santana, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Tribe, was traded back to Cleveland from Philadelphia in the off season. He’s batting .297 with 19 homers this year.

“I play good because I’m happy,” Santana said.

The rest of the field is as follows: the A’s Matt Chapman against the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.; the Astros’ Alex Bregman against the Dodgers’ Joc Pederson; and the Pirates’ Josh Bell against the Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Chapman replaced the injured Christian Yelich

