Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The All-Star Days are here, and they are living up to their name! The All-Star weather continues Tuesday.

The next few mornings should be less humid and cooler for outdoor exercise. There is a small chance for pop-up storms Wednesday afternoon as we warm to the high 80s, but the bigger chance of rain isn’t going to be until Thursday.

Start making your weekend plans now, as the weekend should be fairly clear and warm. Next week we may see a few 90 degree days.

**Weather updates**