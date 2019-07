Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The All-Star Game is a huge event -- so big, we had to recruit our own All-Star for our coverage: FOX 8 Special All-Star Correspondent Andre Knott of FOX Sports Ohio.

Andre talked to Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor, Brad Hand and Shane Bieber about being on the All-Star team and representing Cleveland.

**Watch the interviews, above**

**Continuing coverage -- the All-Star Game airs Tuesday night on FOX 8**