$7,500 reward offered to help find driver who hit Cleveland police officer and drove away

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Crimestoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a driver who hit a Cleveland police officer and drove away.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at West 9th Street and Superior Avenue.

The officer, who has not been identified, was on duty at the time.

EMS transported the officer to MetroHealth Medical Center. He suffered multiple injuries, including broken ribs.

He was released from the hospital initially, but has now been readmitted.

Police say the vehicle in question is a white 2019 Jeep Compass. They believe it should have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the 3rd District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5318. Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers by calling or texting 216-25-CRIME.