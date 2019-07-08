7-Eleven free Slurpee day on 7/11

Posted 8:01 pm, July 8, 2019, by

courtesy: 7-Eleven

CLEVELAND-What’s better than a refreshing drink on a hot summer day? What about a FREE refreshing drink?

7-Eleven on Monday announced FREE Slurpee Day is… you guessed it… 7/11.

According to the convenience store chain, the party starts Thursday in participating stores at 11 a.m. and will go until supplies last, or 7 p.m. local time. During that time, customers can each get one FREE small Slurpee. 

7-Eleven says there’s even more being offered this year: 7Rewards members who scan their app, card or enter their phone number with their free small Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day will receive another free any-size Slurpee drink, redeemable in the next 30 days.

Also on July 11, all items listed below are just $1 at participating locations:

  • $1 Big Bite Hot Dogs
  • $1 Hot Pizza Slices
  • $1 Limited-Time Cherry Slurpee Cookie
  • $1 Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

**More info, here**

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.