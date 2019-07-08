× 7-Eleven free Slurpee day on 7/11

CLEVELAND-What’s better than a refreshing drink on a hot summer day? What about a FREE refreshing drink?

7-Eleven on Monday announced FREE Slurpee Day is… you guessed it… 7/11.

According to the convenience store chain, the party starts Thursday in participating stores at 11 a.m. and will go until supplies last, or 7 p.m. local time. During that time, customers can each get one FREE small Slurpee.

7-Eleven says there’s even more being offered this year: 7Rewards members who scan their app, card or enter their phone number with their free small Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day will receive another free any-size Slurpee drink, redeemable in the next 30 days.

Also on July 11, all items listed below are just $1 at participating locations:

$1 Big Bite Hot Dogs

$1 Hot Pizza Slices

$1 Limited-Time Cherry Slurpee Cookie

$1 Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

