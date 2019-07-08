1 killed in Ottawa County motorcycle crash, 2nd rider critical

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two motorcycles that happened Sunday around 6:15 p.m.

The crash happened on SR-105. east of N. Benton Carroll Road.

According to OSHP, a 20-year-old was headed west on SR-105 on 2007 Suzuki GSX-R.

Troopers say he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a man on a Harley head-on.

The Harley rider was thrown from the bike and killed.

He’s been identified as David D. Snoke, 54, of Findlay. He was not wearing a helmet.

The 20-year-old on the Suzuki was critically hurt and taken by Lifeflight to Toledo Hospital.

He was wearing a helmet.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.