Showers & pop-up storms followed by ‘All-Star’ weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We are still dealing with pop-up showers and storms for the short term, they’ll remain through 8 p.m. No severe storms anticipated, but we continue to get some heavy downpours.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of Stark, Wayne and Holmes counties until 10 p.m. Sunday night. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Coshocton, Tuscarawas, Carroll and Columbiana County until 10 p.m. Locally heavy rain with rainfall rates that may exceed 2″ per hour could create flash flooding on streams, creeks and roadways. Stay tuned.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is in effect until Monday. Winds will increase out of the northeast to 15-20 knots with waves building to 3-6 feet. There is a HIGH SWIMMING RISK Sunday. Beach-goers beware!

**Click here for latest warnings and watches**

A LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING is in effect until 5 a.n. Monday. Water level will peak at 72″ above low water datum. The record high lake levels combined with a brief period of moderate northeast winds may result in lakeshore flooding and more shoreline erosion in our western basin.

Relief on the way Sunday night, humidity drops along with our temperatures. Open your windows, pretty comfy with temperatures in the 60’s!

However, it stays comfy through Monday. Becoming sunny, pleasant and 80 tomorrow!

The All-Star Days are here, and they are living up to their name! We’ve got some All-Star weather coming for Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure nestles in through Tuesday meaning we’re DRY for the All-Star Game. Yay! Enjoy all the great things Cleveland has to offer surrounding the event!

Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.