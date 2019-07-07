Cleveland Indians light up the sky with ‘All-Star Rock’n’Blast’ fireworks display

Posted 10:16 pm, July 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45PM, July 7, 2019

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians lit up the sky Sunday night following All-Star Week activities.

The Tribe hosted the Celebrity All-Star Game and All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field Sunday.

Immediately following the futures game, the team hosted the All-Star Rock ‘N’ Blast — a special All-Star Week adaptation of the Indians’ annual fireworks and multimedia show.

Watch the full fireworks show below:

More on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, here.

