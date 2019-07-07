VIDEO: Cleveland Indians cheer on Team USA during Women’s World Cup

CINCINNATI — Our Cleveland Indians are supporting Team USA.

Sunday, before the Tribe took on the Cincinnati Reds, the boys watched the United States women’s national soccer team compete in the World Cup.

Jason Kipnis shared this exciting locker-room video on Instagram, captioning it “the boys watching @uswnt score a goal before our game starts!”

Team USA was competing against the Netherlands in the final round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The United States won the 2019 World Cup after beating the Netherlands 2-0. This is their second consecutive World Cup title and fourth overall.

Additionally, Captain Megan Rapinoe emerged with the Golden Ball as top player, the Golden Boot as top scorer and a world-wide stature as a champion for gender equity.