Port Clinton police: ‘Our little town is under water’

Posted 12:19 pm, July 7, 2019, by

PORT CLINTON, Ohio – Port Clinton police have posted a warning to residents and visitors.

“Mother Nature has once again shown us who is in charge,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Officers say Perry Street and Lakeshore Drive are impassable.

Photo Gallery

Inline

“Our little town is under water,” the post states.

Police and city leaders are assessing the situation.

Port Clinton had issued a state of emergency in May, due to flooding.

Recent storms have caused heavy downpours in areas with already high waters.

Google Map for coordinates 41.511995 by -82.937692.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.