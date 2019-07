CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a violent night at Anatomy Nightclub and Ultra Lounge.

According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say there were multiple victims.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg. Another man was shot in his right thigh.

Two other victims were stabbed, one in the arm and one in the head.

Police have not said if there are any suspects in custody.