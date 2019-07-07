MLB releases additional tickets to Home Run Derby

CLEVELAND — MLB has released a limited number of Home Run Derby tickets.

The Indians announced Sunday night on Twitter that additional tickets had been released just for Cleveland. They range between $175 and $400 per ticket in price.

Click here to buy tickets.

Cleveland! Just for you, we have released a limited amount of Home Run Derby tickets!https://t.co/ZqjPbLa2xT pic.twitter.com/adxt8PItsp — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 7, 2019

The Home Run Derby begins Monday at 8 p.m. at Progressive Field.

First baseman Carlos Santana will be representing the Tribe Monday night.

He claimed 49.2 percent of the vote for the spot, ahead of New York Yankees’ Luke Voit (25.8 percent) and Minnesota Twins’ C.J. Cron (25.0 percent).

The Tribe first baseman and designated hitter said he plans to bat left for the event. This season, he is is batting .291 with 17 home runs and 47 RBIs.

The following baseball stars will also be competing in the Home Run Derby:

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Joc Pederson, Los Angeles Dodgers

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics

Following the derby, the 2019 MLB All-Star Game kicks off Tuesday night, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on FOX 8.

