MLB releases additional tickets to Home Run Derby

CLEVELAND — MLB has released a limited number of Home Run Derby tickets.
The Indians announced Sunday night on Twitter that additional tickets had been released just for Cleveland. They range between $175 and $400 per ticket in price.
Click here to buy tickets.
The Home Run Derby begins Monday at 8 p.m. at Progressive Field.
First baseman Carlos Santana will be representing the Tribe Monday night.
He claimed 49.2 percent of the vote for the spot, ahead of New York Yankees’ Luke Voit (25.8 percent) and Minnesota Twins’ C.J. Cron (25.0 percent).
The Tribe first baseman and designated hitter said he plans to bat left for the event. This season, he is is batting .291 with 17 home runs and 47 RBIs.
The following baseball stars will also be competing in the Home Run Derby:
- Pete Alonso, New York Mets
- Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
- Joc Pederson, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
- Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics
Following the derby, the 2019 MLB All-Star Game kicks off Tuesday night, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on FOX 8.
More on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, here.