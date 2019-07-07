MLB announces umpires, coaches & official scorers for 2019 All-Star Game

CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball has released the names of the umpires, coaches and official scorers for the 2019 All-Star Game at Progressive Field.

Mark Wegner, a 21-year Major League umpire, will serve as the Crew Chief and work behind the plate during the game Tuesday.

Wegner’s crew will include Ohio native Brian O’Nora (first base), Phil Cuzzi (second base), Ohio native Tim Timmons (third base), D.J. Reyburn (left field) and Jordan Baker (right field).

Fieldin Culbreth, a 23-year Major League Umpire, will serve as the Replay Official. He will be based in the Replay Operations Center during the game.

Minor League Baseball Umpires Jose Navas (home plate) of the Southern League, Brian Walsh (first base) of the Texas League, Jonathan Parra (second base) of the Southern League and Jacob Metz (third base) will work the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Sunday night.

Walsh and Parra also will be a part of Sunday’s All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

All four minor league umpires will be on the field for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday.

American League All-Star manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox has invited manager Terry Francona of the host Cleveland Indians to join his AL coaching staff.

He is also joined by his Red Sox staff – assistant hitting coach Andy Barkett, bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, third base coach Carlos Febles, first base coach Tom Goodwin, hitting coach Tim Hyers, pitching coach Dana LeVangie, bench coach Ron Roenicke and coach Ramon Vázquez.

Additionally, James Quinlan, head athletic trainer for the Indians, Jeff Desjardins, assistant athletic trainer of the Indians, and Joe Kessler, head strength and conditioning coach of the Indians, will tend to the AL All-Stars.

National League All-Star Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers has invited manager Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves to join his NL staff.

He’s including his Dodgers staff too — hitting strategist Brant Brown, third base coach Dino Ebel, bench coach Bob Geren, pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, first base coach George Lombard, bullpen coach Mark Prior, hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc and instructor Jose Vizcaino.

The NL staff is rounded out with Scott Sheridan, head athletic trainer of the Philadelphia Phillies, Todd Tomczyk, head athletic trainer of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Josh Seligman, strength coach for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lastly, MLB’s Cleveland-based scorer Chad Broski will serve as the official scorer for the All-Star Game.

**Don’t miss the All-Star Game Tuesday night, July 9, on FOX 8**

More on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland, here.