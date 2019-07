CLEVELAND, Ohio – Runners and walkers are painting the town as part of the MLB All-Star 5K Color Run.

Participants are doused in colored powder at each kilometer mark.

The 5K began near Bicentennial Park and ends in Public Square.

The “Finish Festival” is a celebration at the end.

There are no winners or official times.

The website say the mission of the run is to “bring people together and make the world a happier, healthier place.”