I-TEAM: Water rescue, search underway for 19-year-old at Huron beach

HURON, Ohio -- A water rescue is underway at Nickel Plate Beach in Huron.
Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM that three juveniles were pulled out of the water.
A 19-year-old man is reportedly still missing.
A helicopter is in the air searching for the teen.
Rescue boats are also in the water.
Rescuers started a human chain, which has since exited the water.
The Huron police chief says the search is still ongoing.
This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.
41.395624 -82.544623