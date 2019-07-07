I-TEAM: Water rescue, search underway for 19-year-old at Huron beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURON, Ohio -- A water rescue is underway at Nickel Plate Beach in Huron.

Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM that three juveniles were pulled out of the water.

A 19-year-old man is reportedly still missing.

A helicopter is in the air searching for the teen.

Rescue boats are also in the water.

Rescuers started a human chain, which has since exited the water.

The Huron police chief says the search is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.