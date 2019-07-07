High 70s with scattered storms; a break from humidity starts tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The threat of rain doesn’t go away totally until Sunday evening.

The tropical feel continues into Sunday but we’ll only be into the high 70s, low 80s and then there's great relief coming for Sunday night.

There continues to be a risk of scattered storms along the cold front. The thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Main threats: Heavy rain with localized flooding and gusty winds 50-60 MPH. Stay tuned.

Not as hot for Sunday but still a slight risk of storms and showers in the afternoon:

A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH continues through Monday morning. The record high lake levels combined with a brief period of moderate northeast winds may result in lakeshore flooding and more shoreline erosion in our western basin.

There is also BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT in effect through Sunday evening.

A break from humidity comes in and we experience some great weather for Sunday and Monday with temperatures around 80. Dry for the All-Star Game on Tuesday! Enjoy all the great things Cleveland has to offer surrounding the event!

