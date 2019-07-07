× Hallmark casting bakers for new Christmas cookie competition

LOS ANGELES — Do you have what it takes to be Hallmark’s next baking champion? The channel known for its holiday flicks is currently casting contestants for a Christmas cookie baking competition.

“Are you confident in your creative abilities in the kitchen?” the casting call on Backstage.com reads. “If you have a talent for baking and are ready to put your skills to the test, we’d love to hear from you!”

The new holiday-themed TV show will put bakers through numerous decorating and tasting challenges with the chance to win a grand prize of $25,000.

According to the casting call, Hallmark is preferably looking for “outgoing” bakers and cookie-makers from the Southern California area, however talented people from across the nation can apply.

Contestants must be able to film in Los Angeles from July 29 through August 4.

