Flash flood warning issued for Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Stark County.

It is in effect until 11:15 p.m.

NWS says radar indicates that thunderstorms could produce heavy rain in the area. As of 5:20 p.m., two inches of rain has already fallen. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Areas that will likely experience flooding are Canton, Massillon, Green, North Canton, Louisville, Hartville, Navarre, East Canton, Meyers Lake, Hills And Dales, Greentown, Robertsville, Maximo, Perry Heights and Uniontown.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall may cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Citizens are reminded to “turn around, don’t drown.” Do not try to drive through flooded roads. NWS states that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.