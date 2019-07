× Firefighter treated for exhaustion after battling fire in Norton

NORTON, Ohio – Firefighters in Norton responded to a fire in the 5300 block of Taylor Road late Saturday night.

According to Norton Fire, crews found a two story home in flames.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion on the scene.

Crews from Barberton, Chippewa, Copley, Clinton and Wadsworth assisted at the scene.

No word on what caused the fire.

No one else was hurt.