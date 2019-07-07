Cleveland vs. The World: 2019 Celebrity Softball Game kicks off at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND– Hall of Famers and celebrities are taking part in the 2019 Celebrity Softball Game Sunday evening.

The softball game kicked off Sunday, July 7 at 5 p.m. at Progressive Field. It is followed by the All-Star Futures Game.

As part of the “Cleveland vs. The World” the game was divided into two teams: Team Cleveland and Team World.

There are several Cleveland Indians alums, including Jim Thome, Kenny Lofton, Carlos Baerga, Mike Napoli and Travis Hafner. There’s also a mix of actors, musicians and athletes competing.

Take a look at the rosters:

Team Cleveland

Carlos Baerga

Jim Thome

Joe Thomas

J.R. Smith

Kenny Lofton

Mike Napoli

Stipe Miocic

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

Travis Kelce

Drew Carey

Dr. Oz

Allie LaForce

Machine Gun Kelly

Simone Biles

Quavo

Stephanie Beatriz

Travis Hafner

Team World

Jennie Finch

Jamie Foxx

Anthony Mackie

Bernie Williams

Ryan Howard

Anuel AA and Daddy Yankee

Colton Underwood

Dascha Polanco

Jerry Lorenzo

Johnny Bananas

Max Greenfield

Priah Ferguson

Quincy

Scott Rogowsky

Team World took an early lead, but Team Cleveland fought back with a big inning thanks to “Brooklyn 99” actress Stephanie Beatriz, Cavs Star J.R. Smith and WWE wrestler “The Miz.” The Land led by one after the first.

However, Cleveland struggled on defense and gave up six runs in the second. Ten-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas hit a three-run triple. The World had the lead, 8-6, after two innings.

Team Cleveland was down by nine going into the bottom of the third. But a double from Jim Thome’s son Landon, and back-to-back jacks from rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Tribe alum Travis Hafner put the home team back into the game. They trailed by just one.

Before the game, Olympic Gold Medalist and Team Cleveland member Simone Biles told FOX 8 she’s never played softball before, but she’s going to “watch and learn” because they have a great line-up on their team.

Meanwhile, former Cleveland Cavalier J.R. Smith said he was also excited for the game. When FOX 8 asked him how far he can hit a softball he said, “You know, I can hit a golf ball pretty far. I don’t know about a baseball or softball. We’re going to find out though. I’m just trying to make contact.”

Needless to say, Cleveland fans will be rooting for the home team as the game continues. Because, as we all know, it’s Cleveland vs. The World.

Don't miss the All-Star Game Tuesday night, July 9, on FOX 8

