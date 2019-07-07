Cleveland Indians reveal new information on Carlos Carrasco’s leukemia diagnosis

Posted 9:54 am, July 7, 2019, by

The Cleveland Indians are sharing new details about starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco’s leukemia diagnosis.

Carrasco revealed Saturday that he had been recently diagnosed.

The Indians released a statement Sunday.

Carlos was evaluated earlier this season (June 2nd) at the Cleveland Clinic as a follow-up to abnormalities in his Spring Training blood work. He was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a treatable form of leukemia and has since been cleared to resume strength and conditioning workouts and throwing activity to tolerance. He is being re-evaluated regularly and there is no timetable for a return to baseball game activity.

Chronic myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer that starts in certain blood-forming cells of the bone marrow, according to the American Cancer Society.

More on Carlos, here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.