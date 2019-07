× 15-year-old shot on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times near E. 147th Street and Glendale Avenue around 3 o’clock.

He was transported to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.