VIDEO: 100-year-old bridge collapses in Monroe County

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio -- A 100-year-old bridge collapsed in Monroe County Friday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, the three-span Knowlton Covered Bridge that goes over the Little Muskingum River went down. No injuries were reported.

Ron Ewers and Lorna Broemsen shared footage of the collapse with FOX 8.

Ewers said the collapse occurred around 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 has reached out to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, who owns the land, for more information. We will provide updates as they become available.