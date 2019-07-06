Texas police department posts photos of officers guarding ice cream aisle, following ice cream licking video

KELLER, Texas – The officers at the Keller Police Department in Texas wanted to make sure the ice cream was safe over the holiday.

This followed a viral video showing a woman opening a container of ice cream at a grocery store, licking it and putting it back on the shelf.

Keller PD used the opportunity to have a little fun over the holiday.

The photo shows two officers in front of ice cream with a very serious expression.

They joked, “The only Blue Bell Ice Cream being licked here in Keller this holiday weekend will be the kind you’ve already purchased.”

