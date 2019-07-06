× Stevie Wonder takes break from touring to undergo kidney transplant

HYPE PARK, LONDON, England — Musician Stevie Wonder is taking a break from touring to undergo surgery for a kidney transplant.

According to TMZ he announced the news Saturday in England’s Hyde Park at a music festival.

He says he’ll be doing three more shows before taking his break.

He told the crowd he has already found a donor and will get the procedure done in September.

This comes after a Philadelphia radio personality claimed last month that Wonder was suffering from kidney failure and had begun dialysis.

Watch Wonder’s announcement at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in the tweet below:

The moment, this evening at Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder told us why he would be taking a break from performing…. pic.twitter.com/pwfjnczGKx — Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) July 6, 2019

