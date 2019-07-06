LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (EDITORS NOTE: All images taken by Getty Images inside the Staples Center at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life have been reviewed and approved for distribution by Atlantic Records) Stevie Wonder performs onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images For All Money In Records and Atlantic Records)
Stevie Wonder takes break from touring to undergo kidney transplant
HYPE PARK, LONDON, England — Musician Stevie Wonder is taking a break from touring to undergo surgery for a kidney transplant.
According to TMZ he announced the news Saturday in England’s Hyde Park at a music festival.
He says he’ll be doing three more shows before taking his break.
He told the crowd he has already found a donor and will get the procedure done in September.
This comes after a Philadelphia radio personality claimed last month that Wonder was suffering from kidney failure and had begun dialysis.
Watch Wonder’s announcement at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in the tweet below:
The moment, this evening at Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder told us why he would be taking a break from performing…. pic.twitter.com/pwfjnczGKx