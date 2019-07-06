Spotty showers winding down, lakeshore flood watch in effect overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Spotty showers and storms will start winding down when the sunsets, but the threat of rain doesn’t go away totally until Sunday evening.

The tropical feel continues into Sunday but we’ll only be into the low-80s and then there's great relief coming for Sunday night.

There continues to be a risk of scattered storms along the cold front. The thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Main threats: Heavy rain with localized flooding and gusty winds 50-60 MPH. Stay tuned.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH goes into effect late Saturday night and continues through Sunday evening. The record high lake levels combined with a brief period of moderate northeast winds may result in lakeshore flooding and more shoreline erosion in our western basin.

Conditions are expected to improve Sunday, however we can’t rule our hit or miss showers throughout the day. A break from humidity comes in and we experience some great weather for Sunday and Monday with temperatures around 80. Dry for the All-Star Game on Tuesday! Enjoy all the great things Cleveland has to offer surrounding the event!

