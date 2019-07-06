Royal family shares beautiful photos following baby Archie’s christening

The Royals have shared some beautiful pictures from baby Archie’s christening.

The 2-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was baptized in a private chapel at the castle by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England.

He wore a lace and satin christening gown — a handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years.

Archie was born May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.